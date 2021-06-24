1 Dead, Dozens Unaccounted for in Partial Building Collapse Near Miami

One side of a high-rise condominium building in South Florida has collapsed, leaving one person dead and more than 50 people unaccounted for, authorities said.

Dozens of fire rescue units rushed to the Champlain Towers South condo located at 8777 Collins Ave. in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach, to try to locate residents that may be trapped in the rubble, CBS Miami reported.

Fifty-five units collapsed in the 12-story building that has 136 units, according to Ray Jadallah of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, CNN reported.

Firefighters are searching inside the building, going floor by floor, looking for residents. Rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage by mid-morning, a report said. Heavy equipment was being brought in to help stabilize the structure to give rescuers more access, ABC News reported.

Truck-mounted ladders are also being used to reach people who are stuck on their balconies. The condo, which was built in the 1980s, was "not lowly occupied,” according to the Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, CNN reported.

Burkett said the building manager told him the tower was almost at full capacity during the time of the collapse around 1:30 a.m. and he said the death toll would likely rise, ABC News reported.

A man who witnessed the devastation and was evacuated from a hotel nearby told CBS Miami “it was the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life. The building, one of these huge buildings, gone! The whole building's gone."

More than 80 rescue units were sent to the location, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Florida Power and Light said it turned off the electricity in about 400 units in the area.

A family reunification center was set up nearby for those unaccounted for, officials said.

