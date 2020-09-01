2 North Carolina Boys Missing After Mother's Car Swept Away in Raging Flood Waters

Two young children are missing after their mother’s car was swept off the road in a flash flood overnight in Smithfield, North Carolina. Rescue crews were able to save the mother but, the children ages 4 and 5, are still missing, according to Smithfield Fire officials.

Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said the effort to find the children is still an active search and not a recovery mission.

Blanton said rescue crews had the mother and at least one child in recovery boats, but when fast-moving waters suddenly emerged, it capsized the boats and the child slipped away in the raging waters.

“The water was so turbulent that the boat capsized and they lost the child,” Blanton told WTVD. “They were able to regain the mother. During the efforts to recover or find the children, they lost four boats.”

Searchers have located the women’s vehicle with no one inside, said the Fire Chief.

The creek that overflowed caused the flood feeds into the Neuse River.

A helicopter has been deployed to search for the missing children. Blanton has asked people to keep the family and the first responders their thoughts and prayers.

