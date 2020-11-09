2020: America Decides Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Joe Biden is projected to have won the 2020 presidential election in a reportedly landslide victory against President Donald Trump, but as unfounded claims of election bias and voter fraud ring among Trump's team and his supporters, the nation stands on its heels as election results remain merely "projections."

As of Monday, Biden won with 279 electoral votes –– taking home 75,641,852 votes, according to CBS News. While Trump received 214 electoral votes –– just four million short of his opponent.

Biden gave a victory speech Saturday evening in Wilmington, Delaware after it was determined he would become the U.S.'s 46th president.

"I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance," Biden said. "This is the time to heal in America."

On the other hand Donald Trump, who was playing golf as election results were announced, has yet to indicate whether he will concede from the White House.

A record 101.2 million voters submitted their ballots early this year, more than twice the number of voters who did so for the 2016 Presidential Election. This year, 36 million braved long lines to submit their early votes in-person and 65.2 million cast their ballots by mail.

Thanks to the record-breaking early voting turnout, experts believe more than 150 million Americans will have voted in this election, which makes it the highest voter turnout in more than 100 years, despite the election occurring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's campaign began contesting the ballot results in battleground states and has filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, CBS News reported. His campaign is demanding access to vote-counting sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania, despite poll watchers representing both parties already doing that. One judge in Georgia has already dismissed a case filed against the Chatham County Board of Elections.

North Carolina and Georgia are still considered a "toss-up" by CBS News as of Monday.

Trump leads in North Carolina with 2,733,687 of the total votes –– or 50% of the vote. Biden continues to narrowly lead in Georgia with 2,466,537 of the total votes –– or 49.5%.

Here are the most updated projected results as of Monday, Nov. 9, 2020:

Alabama:

Donald Trump will win Alabama and the state's nine electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 36.3%, Donald Trump 62.3%)

Alaska:

Donald Trump will likely win Alaska and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 33%, Donald Trump 62.9%)

Arizona

Joe Biden will likely win Arizona and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 50.1%, Donald Trump 48.5%)

Arkansas:

Donald Trump will win Arkansas and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 34.5%, Donald Trump 62.7%)

California:

Joe Biden will win California and the state's 55 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 65.1%, Donald Trump 33%)

Colorado:

Joe Biden will win Colorado and the state's nine electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 55.2%, Donald Trump 42.2%)

Connecticut:

Joe Biden will win Connecticut and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 58.7%, Donald Trump 39.7%)

Delaware:

Joe Biden will win Delaware and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 58.8%, Donald Trump 39.8%)

Washington D.C.:

Joe Biden will win Washington D.C. and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 92.6%, Donald Trump 5.2%)

Florida:

Donald Trump will win Florida and the state's 29 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 47.8%, Donald Trump 51.2%)

Hawaii:

Joe Biden will win Hawaii and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 63.7%, Donald Trump 34.3%)

Idaho:

Donald Trump will win Idaho and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 33.2%, Donald Trump 63.7%)

Illinois:

Joe Biden will win Illinois and the state's 20 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 55.1%, Donald Trump 43%)

Indiana:

Donald Trump will win Indiana and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 40.8%, Donald Trump 57%)

Iowa:

Donald Trump will win Iowa and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 44.9%, Donald Trump 53.1%)

Kansas:

Donald Trump will win Kansas and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 41.1%, Donald Trump 56.7%)

Kentucky:

Donald Trump will win Kentucky and the state's eight electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 35.6%, Donald Trump 62.7%)

Louisiana:

Donald Trump will win Louisiana and the state's eight electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 39.8%, Donald Trump 58.5%)

Maine:

Joe Biden will win Maine and the state's 4 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 53.7%, Donald Trump 43.2%)

Maryland:

Joe Biden will win Maryland and the state's 10 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 63.1%, Donald Trump 35.1%)

Massachusetts:

Joe Biden will win Massachusetts and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 65.3%, Donald Trump 32.4%)

Michigan:

Joe Biden will win Michigan and the state's 16 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 50.5%, Donald Trump 47.9%)

Minnesota:

Joe Biden will win Minnesota and the state's ten electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 52.5%, Donald Trump 45.4%)

Mississippi:

Donald Trump will win Mississippi and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 39.2%, Donald Trump 59.3%)

Missouri:

Donald Trump will win Missouri and the state's ten electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 41.3%, Donald Trump 56.9%)

Montana:

Donald Trump will win Montana and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 40.7%, Donald Trump 56.7%)

Nebraska:

Donald Trump will win Nebraska and the state's five electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 39.1%, Donald Trump 58.7%)

Nevada:

Joe Biden will likely win Nevada and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 49.3%, Donald Trump 48.7%)

New Hampshire:

Joe Biden will win New Hampshire and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 52.6%, Donald Trump 45.5%)

New Jersey:

Joe Biden will win New Jersey and the state's 14 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 59.6%, Donald Trump 39.1%)

New Mexico:

Joe Biden will win New Mexico and the state's five electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 54.2%, Donald Trump 43.6%)

New York:

Joe Biden will win New York and the state's 29 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 58.3%, Donald Trump 40.4%)

North Dakota

Donald Trump will win North Dakota and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 31.7%, Donald Trump 65%)

Ohio

Donald Trump will win Ohio and the state's 18 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 45.2%, Donald Trump 53.3%)

Oklahoma:

Donald Trump will win Oklahoma and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 32.3%, Donald Trump 65.4%)

Oregon:

Joe Biden will win Oregon and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 56.6%, Donald Trump 40.3%)

Rhode Island:

Joe Biden will win Rhode Island and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 59.4%, Donald Trump 39.2%)

South Carolina:

Donald Trump will win South Carolina and the state's nine electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 43.5%, Donald Trump 55.1%)

South Dakota:

Donald Trump will win South Dakota and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 35.6%, Donald Trump 61.8%)

Tennessee:

Donald Trump will win Tennessee and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 37.4%, Donald Trump 60.7%)

Texas:

Donald Trump will win Texas and the state's 38 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 46.4%, Donald Trump 52.2%)

Utah:

Donald Trump will win Utah and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 37.5%, Donald Trump 58.5%)

Vermont:

Joe Biden will win Vermont and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 64.9%, Donald Trump 31.7%)

Virginia:

Joe Biden will win Virginia and the state's 13 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 53.8%, Donald Trump 44.5%)

Washington:

Joe Biden will win Washington and the state's 12 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 59.5%, Donald Trump 38%)

West Virginia:

Donald Trump will win West Virginia and the state's 5 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 29.6%, Donald Trump 68.6%)

Wisconsin

Joe Biden is likely to win Wisconsin and the state's 10 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 49.4%, Donald Trump 48.8%)

Wyoming:

Donald Trump will win Wyoming and the state's 3 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 26.6%, Donald Trump 70%)

