62 Brave Runners Compete in Antarctica’s Extremely Cold and Grueling Marathon

Sports
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:33 AM PST, December 22, 2021

The 26-mile course across the coldest continent took place a few hundred miles from the South Pole.

It's one of the most grueling races in one of the harshest climates: A marathon in Antarctica.

Sixty-two brave souls recently ran a 26-mile course across the coldest continent, a few hundred miles from the South Pole.

"It was never going to be easy coming to the coldest, windiest, highest, and driest continent on the planet," one British runner named Jordan Wylie said. "But as much as it was brutal, it's also majestic, so beautiful."

It's a setting that's worth taking in, especially since it appears to be going away. Human-caused climate change is melting Antarctica's ice.

"There's very little that we can do as humans to stop that process," Oceanographer Dr. Peter Davis said. "All we can do is cut our carbon emissions as quickly as possible and reverse some of the changes we've seen due to climate change."

If those warming trends continue, Antarctica's marathon may one day not be any more brutal than any other long-distance race.

This year, a man from Poland had the best time, completing the course in 3 hours and 53 minutes. In the women's group, the winner, from Latvia, broke that category's record with a time of 4 hours and 6 minutes.

