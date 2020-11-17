7-Year-Old Utah Girl Seriously Injured Trying to Protect Mom Killed Allegedly by Dad

A Utah man has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing his wife and injuring his 7-year-old daughter in the act, according to reports. John Weston Erickson of Midvale reportedly punctured his wife with a knife in their home around 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

When officers from the Unified Police Department arrived they found "a large amount of blood throughout the residence," and then the victim's body, Utahna Halona Erickson, 41, in the master bedroom, according to charging documents obtained by the outlet.

Erickson, also 41, was also found with cuts around his arms and neck after, what he told cops, was a suicide attempt, the outlet reported. He was taken to the hospital and then transported to jail on Oct. 31.

Last Monday he was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, which is a second-degree felony, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, which are third-degree felonies. He is being held at Salt Lake County jail without bail.

Their young daughter told police that she heard her mother's screams and when she tried to help, she witnessed her father "cutting my mom" with a knife.

The daughter tried to help her mother but was cut on the hand by her father. She suffered "extensive injury to her fingers" that "requires surgery," police wrote.

Her 11-year-old brother hit their father but could not stop the attack so he then ran to a neighbor's house for help, documents said. He later told police "it was my dad" who killed his mother.

Erickson allegedly confessed to the crime, the outlet reported.

Utah Homicide Survivors set up a fundraiser for the victim's family. It has raised over $31,000 so far.

"We're at a loss and our hearts have been crushed since we lost the most beautiful, loving, and amazing soul Utahna Halona Erickson," the page wrote. "She made everything beautiful and always went out of her way to bring family and friends together."

