Eight days after going missing in Oldenburg, northwestern Germany, an 8-year-old boy was discovered alive in a sewer near his home.

On June 17, the boy, identified only as Joe by authorities, was reported missing, which triggered an intensive search.

Joe was found eight days later, unharmed and rescued following a tip provided to the police by a passer-by who had reported hearing noises under a manhole cover.

“After evaluating all traces and clues, the officers now assume that Joe crawled through a drain into the rainwater sewer system on the day of his disappearance and lost his orientation there after several meters,” the press release stated.

According to the statement, Joe was found “completely undressed.” Several pieces of his clothing were later found in a nearly two-foot-wide pipe when a specialist company let robots in the sewer on behalf of the police.

An earlier statement described Joe as having a mental disability and that he may interpret “the search for him as a game.”

Investigators consider it “highly probable that Joe climbed into [the] concrete pipe while playing.

Searchers found Joe nearly 1,000 feet away from the entrance to the drainage system and, according to investigators, he was able to stand up due to regular intervals of drainage manhole shafts and junctions.

At one point in the investigation, police triggered a homicide investigation due to a tip from a pedestrian saying he saw Joe in the company of an unknown person, which was later found to be false.

In a later release, Chief of Police Johann Kühme expressed his thanks to the various police departments, police officers volunteering their free time, and other volunteers who aided in the search for Joe.

“We can all breathe a sigh of relief," said police chief Johann Kühme.

Joe was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia and dehydration.

