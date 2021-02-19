9-Year-Old in Tennessee Boy Killed In Sledding Accident

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a sledding accident in Tennessee while out in the snow with his dad and friends.

The boy, who was identified as Campbell Martin, was in a tube with three other children that was being pulled by an ATV, which Campbell’s dad was driving, according to the Brentwood Police Department. The tube slid through ice and hit a mailbox and Campbell sustained critical injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he died, WTVF reported.

Police said the three other children were not injured.

"Our hearts go out to this family during this time," Brentwood police said in a statement. "This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers that can be associated with sledding."

Police also advised the public to use caution when sledding and to avoid “areas where there are any obstacles.” They also warned ”never have a sled pulled by a vehicle."

A GoFundMe campaign set up in support of the Campbell family has raised more than $55,000.

The accident was the second sledding incident to occur recently in the county, the Tennessean reported. A 3-year-old in Franklin sledded into the Harpeth River earlier this week and had to be rescued by his mother. The mom was injured during the rescue and firefighters rescued her from the water.

