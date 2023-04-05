Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial is underway. Vallow Daybell, who some have dubbed the “Doomsday Cult Mom,” is facing charges of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in relation to the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Her fifth husband Chad Daybell is facing the same charges and remains behind bars at the Fremont County Jail.

JJ and Ryan’s bodies were found buried in the yard of Daybell's home in June 2020, months after the children were first reported missing in December 2019, which was weeks after the kids were reportedly last seen alive.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell are also charged with the death of Daybell's ex-wife Tammy Daybell. They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, which means Daybell will not be able to watch the proceedings of his wife’s trial from behind bars.

Vallow Daybell will not face the death penalty in her current murder trial if convicted. If found guilty, Vallow Daybell will face life in prison.

April 3-5, 2023: Jury Selection Begins

Vallow Daybell arrived in the courtroom wearing normal clothes and glasses, and appeared to take notes during jury selection proceedings, East Idaho News reported.

Judge Steven Boyce, who is presiding over the case, said he has no plans to sequester the jury during the trial, and has not decided whether the jury will be sequestered during verdict deliberations, according to East Idaho News.

A total of 18 jurors will ultimately be selected, comprising of 12 trial jurors and six alternates, CourtTV reported.

As the prosecution and defense question groups of potential jurors, one topic of contention among possible jurors is that the case involves what prosecuting attorney Rob Wood called “emotionally charged” images of kids. At least two mothers of young kids mentioned discomfort around the issue, East Idaho News reported.

Potential jury members were also asked if they followed the trial in the news, whether they have seen any true crime documentary discussing the case, and whether they believe everything they read on the internet.

Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of JJ, are present for the trial, but a decision has yet to be made if they will be allowed to watch proceedings, as Vallow Daybell's attorneys have said the pair are witnesses and should not legally be considered victims because they are not immediate family. JJ lived with the Woodcocks for almost a year after he was born, and Tylee lived with them for several years, KSLTV reported.

There has been much debate thus far over whether they will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial, East Idaho News reported. They did, however, travel to Idaho for the trial and are watching a live feed from the court's overflow room, CourtTV reported.

Daybell's attorney John Prior was in attendance for some of the jury selection proceedings, East Idaho News reported. News crews were not allowed to in the courtroom during jury selection proceedings and instead watched a live feed from the overflow room.

