Alec Baldwin's defense attorney in the actor's manslaughter case claimed Friday that the special prosecutor, Kari Morrissey, has been giving secret signals to witnesses.

"This was a bombshell. I have never seen anything like this in covering trials across the country," CourtTV's Matt Johnson tells Inside Edition.

"The defense is claiming the prosecutor is signaling witnesses to give answers on the stand which is shocking in itself," Johnson says.

The defense asked the charges of involuntary manslaughter be dismissed.

Baldwin's attorney also accused the crime scene technician of concealing evidence of the origins of the live rounds that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The technician denied concealing evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer halted the trial after the defense's claims.

The judge sent the jury home until Monday so she can conduct a hearing to investigate the allegations and decide whether to dismiss the entire case.