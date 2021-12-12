Archaeologists in Italy Discover Man’s Skeleton at Mount Vesuvius
They think they man was running away from the Vesuvius volcano eruption in 79 AD.
Archaeologists have discovered a human skeleton at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius in southern Italy. They think it was a man around 40 years old who died as he was running away from the Vesuvius volcano eruption in 79 AD.
Thousands of people are believed to have died in the eruption that destroyed several Roman cities, including Pompeii.
Earlier archaeological excavations turned up hundreds of skeletons near the shore, which showed they were probably waiting to be rescued.
Vesuvius has erupted many times since and is one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world because millions of people live nearby it. It last erupted in 1944.
Italy has three active volcanoes that have erupted in the last 100 years. Mount Etna on Sicily and Stromboli are still active.
This latest find is a reminder that volcanoes have been a part of life — and death — for thousands of years.
