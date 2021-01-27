'Armed and Dangerous' 70-Year-Old Man Sought in Killings of 2 Duck Hunters, Authorities Say

A massive search is underway for a 70-year-old Tennessee man who is considered "armed and dangerous" and wanted on murder charges in the shooting deaths of two duck hunters, authorities said.

David Vowell is on the run after allegedly killing Chance Black, 26, and Zachary Grooms, 25, in a duck blind Monday morning at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

BREAKING: TBI Special Agents are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Obion County. David Vowell, 70, of Martin is considered armed and dangerous.



If you have seen him or know where he may be located call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xB1w6ersSR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2021

The victims lived in neighboring Weakley County and were out hunting when the shootings occurred, authorities said. Black was the son of Weakly County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mark Black, according to local reports.

Duck hunting guide Jackson Seales told WJHL-TV that Chance Black "was just great. Never met a stranger, always had a smile on him. Always, ‘Hey man, how’s the duck hunting today?’ Just a good all-around guy."

Black was a gun manager at sporting goods store Final Flight Outfitters.

“What has taken place is hard to process. No duck is worth the life of a man. What we do know is that God is our refuge and strength, even in the hardest of times," management said in a statement.

