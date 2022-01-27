Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion Listing

If you’re looking for a pricey home in Beverly Hills, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son may be the one showing you the property.

Joseph Baena, 24, spoke exclusively to Inside Edition reporter Victoria Recano from a $25 million listing. The young realtor spoke about how he's following in his dad's footsteps in more ways than one.

“You have a famous last name, but you don’t use it,” Recano asked.

“Well I already have a last name, and I don’t have a problem with my last name. I like my last name,” Baena said.

Just like his father, Baena has a dream of becoming an action star. He even recreated Schwarzenegger’s iconic scenes from “Terminator 2.” It’s hard to tell who’s who.

“Do you feel like you have big shoes to fill?” Recano asked.

“Well, literally we have the same shoe size. I’ve never thought of it in that way. My career path is really just my own,” Baena said.

Baena was forced into the spotlight from the day he was born.

In 2011, it was revealed he was the love child of his dad and his housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Not long after, Schwarzenegger’s 25-year marriage to Maria Shriver was over.

“The media has always been in my face, but I kind of just drown it out. It’s like outside noise,” Baena said.

He says he's inspired by the lives of both his dad and his mom.

“My mom is one of my main motivators, and seeing her and how she works so hard, I want to make her proud. Same with my father. What he made of himself from nothing. I mean, both of my parents are immigrants that kind of created something out of nothing. So, seeing them, it’s been a huge inspiration, and I want to make them proud. I want to myself proud,” Baena said.

Like a lot of young actors, the level-headed 24-year-old has a side hustle — he recently got his real estate license.

And he also spends a lot of time at the gym. Inside Edition joined him for a workout at the famed Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, where his dad launched his career.

“There’s so much history. Nothing really beats this place, because of the energy and the community that’s here,” Baena said.

When we asked Baena if he plans on making a movie with his dad, he said to ask Arnold, because he's the boss.

