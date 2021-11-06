It looks like something out of a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie: well-appointed homes and luxury dwellings, all buried under several feet of ash.

Deck chairs, children's swings, etc. — all reminders of what was everyday life on the island of La Palma.

Life on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands, has been interrupted since September when the La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting.

The volcano has destroyed thousands of homes and caused thousands of people to evacuate. Volcanologists don't know when La Cumbre Vieja will stop erupting.

Meanwhile, it continues to make things once familiar strange.

What was once a street is now a wall of lava. What was once a mountain slope is now a landing ground for lava bombs. And what were once homes are now buried several feet of ash and lava — possibly forever.

