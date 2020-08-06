Beirut Blast Interrupts Bride's Photoshoot and Leaves 4-Day-Old Baby Fighting For Her Life

A beautiful, bridal photography session turned chaotic as the blast in Beirut’s port shocked the city. A 29-year-old Lebanese bride, Dr. Israa Seblani, was nearly knocked to the ground as a deafening roar interrupted the shoot.

“I was shocked,” Seblani told Reuters. “I was wondering what happened. Am I going to die? How am I going to die?”

Seblani, who works as a doctor in the United States, said she arrived to Beirut three weeks ago to prepare for her wedding with her husband, 34-year-old businessman Ahmad Subeih.

When the explosion, which officials blamed on a stockpile of ammonium nitrate, suddenly devastated Beirut, Seblani said she jumped into action, checking on anyone injured before fleeing to safety with her wedding party.

“If I want to look at us, myself, my husband, the photographer – how we escaped unharmed, I thank God for protecting us,” Seblani said.

At least 135 people were killed in the explosion, and thousands more injured.

Baby Sophie Ajoury was just days old when the blast ripped through the hospital, showering her in glass, and leaving her with bleeding in the brain. She had been breastfeeding at the time of the blast.

“In a couple of seconds, we turned 180 degrees, we had our home our family our new baby girl,” new mom Nelly Ajoury told Sky News. “Now we don’t have anything.”

Nelly is covered in scrapes and bruises from shielding her new daughter.

The port officials who had been tasked to have the chemicals removed ahead of the blast have been placed under house arrest, Lebanon’s government officials said Thursday.

