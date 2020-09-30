Black College Student Awakened by Cops Bursting Into Dorm With Guns Drawn in Alleged 'Swatting' by Dormmates

A Black college freshman is speaking out after cops burst into her room in the middle of the night with guns drawn while responding to a false report that she was threatening her three white roommates with scissors. Christin Evans, 18, is a cheerleader at Stephen Austin State University in Texas.

According to police, Evans’ three dormmates and seven other students gave a false report that she was having an emotional breakdown and threatening them with scissors. Calling in a false report in order to attract a large police presence to a particular residence is commonly known as “swatting.”

“Finding that out absolutely just crushed me inside.” Evans said. She added that she thought she was targeted because her roommates were jealous and wanted the room to themselves.

Evans' mother compared the incident to the police raid that ended in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Guns were on here,” she said. “And if she would have had her phone in the bed that night or something shiny, a bracelet, anything that would have resembled these ‘scissors,’ they would have shot my child.”

When asked if she thought race was involved, her mom said, “When I moved Christin into the dorm, I met these three white girls. And they seemed nice at the time. At the end of the day, do I know if this was racially motivated? I don't know 100%, but I do know that this was very hateful.”

The college president has called the incident a terrible ordeal and said the students involved will be held accountable.

