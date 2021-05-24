Body of Missing Man Found Dead Inside of Dinosaur Statue in Spain

Spanish authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside of a dinosaur statue in a small Barcelonan suburb over the weekend.

A father and his son noticed a foul smell coming from the papier-mâché statue of a Stegosaurus statue in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a suburb of the Spanish city on Sunday, according to BBC.

They called the police once the man realized by looking through a crack in the statue that there was a corpse in the dinosaur statue's leg, the outlet reported.

Authorities were able to identify the corpse as a man who was reported missing by his family a few hours prior to the discovery of his body in the dinosaur.

A spokeswoman for the police department said the death is "not suspicious," The Guardian reported.

Police have not confirmed how the man became stuck inside of the dinosaur sculpture, but local reports say that the man may have attempted to grab his phone, which he dropped inside of the statue, but he ended up trapped upside down inside of the dinosaur leg.

"It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he’d dropped. It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out," the spokeswoman told The Guardian.

Police believe he became stuck in the statue on Saturday night, La Vanguardia reported.

Authorities are waiting for an autopsy result to learn how the man died.

The statue is reportedly one of the last remaining statues in the area that originally promoted an old movie theater that has since closed down. The dinosaur statue has been removed from the square.

