Boyfriend of Missing Ohio Woman Charged in Connection to Her Death, Cops 

Crime
The body of Audreona Barnes, 19, was found on March 17. Her boyfriend, Bennie Washington, 39, has been charged.
Facebook/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department
By Ruth Bashinsky
First Published: 2:11 PM PDT, March 24, 2022

Audreona Barnes, 19, was hoping to join the Army and serve her country one day, family members said.

An Ohio man faces charges in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since July. The body of the woman, Audreona Barnes, was found under a pile of clothes on the balcony of her former boyfriend's apartment, officials said, according to published news reports.

Related Stories 

Savannah Paschal Killing: Texas Fugitive Found Dead in Florida Over a Year After Murdering Wife
California Inmate Charged in Cold Case Murder of 21-Year-Old Waitress, Authorities Say
Gabby Petito's Family Sues Brian Laundrie's Parents, Claiming They Knew Their Son Murdered Gabby
Drew Carey Opens Up About Ex-Fiancée’s Murder: ‘I Wanted to Marry Her’News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal Shove
What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal Shove
1

What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal Shove

Crime
Texas Boy's Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands in Aid for Ukrainian Children
Texas Boy's Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands in Aid for Ukrainian Children
2

Texas Boy's Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands in Aid for Ukrainian Children

Inspirational
Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say
Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say
3

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

News
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed When Their Tiny Car Collides With Semi-Truck
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed When Their Tiny Car Collides With Semi-Truck
4

6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed When Their Tiny Car Collides With Semi-Truck

News
Bouncy Castle Nearly Flies Into Boy When Wind Gust Snaps Safety Strap
Bouncy Castle Nearly Flies Into Boy When Wind Gust Snaps Safety Strap
5

Bouncy Castle Nearly Flies Into Boy When Wind Gust Snaps Safety Strap

News