Boyfriend of Missing Ohio Woman Charged in Connection to Her Death, Cops
Audreona Barnes, 19, was hoping to join the Army and serve her country one day, family members said.
An Ohio man faces charges in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since July. The body of the woman, Audreona Barnes, was found under a pile of clothes on the balcony of her former boyfriend's apartment, officials said, according to published news reports.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal Shove
1
What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal ShoveCrime
Texas Boy's Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands in Aid for Ukrainian Children
2
Texas Boy's Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands in Aid for Ukrainian ChildrenInspirational
Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say
3
Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities SayNews
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed When Their Tiny Car Collides With Semi-Truck
4
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed When Their Tiny Car Collides With Semi-TruckNews
Bouncy Castle Nearly Flies Into Boy When Wind Gust Snaps Safety Strap
5
Bouncy Castle Nearly Flies Into Boy When Wind Gust Snaps Safety StrapNews