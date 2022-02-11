Nine police officers are wounded after a standoff at a Phoenix home early Friday morning that involved a baby needing to be brought to safety, authorities said. A woman at the home, who police were assisting, was also critically injured, Police Chef Jerri Williams said in a statement to the press.

The officers had been responding to a 911 call at a home where a woman had reportedly been shot, KPNX reported. The first cop that arrived at the scene was invited inside the home before being shot at “multiple times” and was wounded by a suspect, who was barricaded inside the home, Sgt. Andy Williams said.

At some point, a box was placed outside of the home by a man, according to video shared by KPNX.

The box had contained a baby, who was uninjured, Williams said.

Officers were shot at when they approached the baby carrier in order to move it away from the home, authorities said. Officers then open fired at the home, they said.

A suspect was found dead inside the home and “there is no threat to the public,” authorities said.

A total of nine officers were wounded in the exchange, with five officers being directly shot at and four more being indirectly hit with shrapnel. Four officers are recovering while a fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery,” Williams said.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting, or how the woman who was injured in the shooting was related, authorities said.

