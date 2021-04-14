Brother of Woman Who Died After Receiving Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Urges People to Still Get Their Shots

Following the reports of rare blood clots in six women who had recently received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the family of the sole fatality among those cases has come forward to urge people not to be dissuaded from getting vaccinated.



Six days after receiving the single-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 45-year-old Diana Carroll began feeling ill and was admitted to the hospital with a severe headache, her brother said on Facebook. A preschool educator and mom of five from Richmond, Virginia, Carroll died after suffering a brain hemorrhage.



“I don’t want her story to inhibit others from getting vaccinated. Please get vaccinated,” her brother wrote.

Carroll is the only American suspected of dying possibly due to the vaccine. Five other women also suffered a serious blood clot.

Top federal health officials appeared on network news Wednesday to soothe frayed nerves and stressed that the odds of getting the rare blood clot side effect are one in a million.



“You don’t want people to be overly worried. The [governmental] pause [on the J&J vaccine] is just as an abundance of caution,” Dr. Fauci said on “Today.”



More than 7 million Americans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

