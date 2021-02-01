Captain Sir Tom Moore Hospitalized With COVID-19 After Raising Millions for NHS

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who raised millions for the National Health Service in Europe, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, his daughter, announced on Twitter that her father had been transported to the hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing. She added that her dad had pneumonia in the last few weeks and had been being treated for COVID-19.

”The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible," Ingram-Moore wrote.

In April, Moore became known after he pledged to do 100 laps for his 100th birthday around his garden in England in order to raise £1,000 for NHS, but he ended up raising a lot more than that. When all was said and done, he’d raised $45 million.

NHS Charities together said that Moore has been an “inspiration to the country.”

"If it wasn't for him and the remarkable fundraising he has done, we wouldn't be able to [provide] the extra support that we give to the NHS,” said Chief Executive Ellie Orton.

Moore, who served in World War II, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July for his amazing fundraising feat.

Ingram-Moore promised to keep the public updated on how her father is doing when they can.

“We understand that everyone is wishing him well” she wrote.

