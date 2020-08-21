Chad Daybell Enters Plea During Arraignment in Missing Idaho Kids Case, Trial Set for January

Chad Daybell was arraigned in an Idaho court Friday, entering a plea of not guilty to the four felony charges he faces in the disappearance and deaths of his wife's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

Chad and his attorney, John Prior, appeared virtually before Judge Steven Boyce in Fremont County. Prosecutor Rob Wood also attended the Zoom hearing. Chad has been charged with willfully destroying, concealing or altering evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after JJ and Tylee's remains were found in his backyard June 9. Chad has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Chad requested a jury trial, which is set to be held from Jan. 11 through Jan. 29, 2021. Wood and Prior told Judge Boyce they anticipated at least three weeks would be needed for the trial.

Chad's wife and the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, is scheduled to be arraigned on felony charges on Aug. 27. Lori has been charged with conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in Fremont County, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt in nearby Madison County. A trial has been set on those misdemeanor charges for January 2021, according to court documents. Lori has previously pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Chad and Lori remain in jail in Idaho, where they are both being held on $1 million bond.

Separately, Chad and Lori are currently under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's office for "conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder" in the death of Chad's first wife, Tammy, who died weeks before the couple married last fall.

Lori also remains a person of interest in the July 2019 shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder in his death, according to the Chandler Police Department in Arizona, where Lori used to live.

Chad's attorney, John Prior, and Lori's attorney, Mark Means, have not responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 1-208-359-3000.

RELATED STORIES

Here Are the Central Figures in the Case of Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Case of the Missing Idaho Kids: A Timeline in the Disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Lori Vallow Daybell's Attorney Accuses Latter-day Saints Church of Creating 'Code of Silence'