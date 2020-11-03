Co-Founder of Salt Life Clothing Brand Charged With Manslaughter in Death of 18-Year-Old Girl, Report Says

The co-founder of a popular apparel company has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old girl whose body was found in a South Florida hotel, police said. Michael Troy Hutto, 54, one of the co-founders of Salt Life, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday in connection with the death of Lora Grace Duncan of Lake City, Florida.

Duncan reportedly died from a single gunshot wound. She was found by police at the Hilton Oceanfront Resort on Singer Island near Palm Beach on Thursday.

Hutto now faces a manslaughter charge and a charge for possession of a firearm, according to online records at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Hutto was taken into custody at the Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville after being treated for an unknown emergency. He was wearing green hospital scrubs and red skid-pro socks when he pictured handcuffed, according to reports. He did not resist arrest, the New York Post reported.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, detectives had been looking for Duncan since Oct. 26 when her parents asked sheriff's deputies to do a welfare check on her, reported the Florida Times-Union.

At that time, investigators learned Duncan had voluntarily left the county with a known individual, authorities said.

Police have not said if Hutton and Duncan knew one another.

Hutto is not eligible for bond, according to online records from the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office, Duval County Jail.

State voter registration records list his most recent address as Wellborn, Florida, the Times-Union stated.

Hutto founded the Salt Life clothing brand with several Jacksonville Beach friends in 2003, who described themselves as "hardcore fishermen, surfers, and deep-water divers." Hutton summed up their daily activities as "living the salt life," the Times-Union reported.

Hutto and his partners sold the business for nearly $40 million, according to the Associated Press. He had not been involved in the clothing line since 2013, according to to company officials.

“Sadly we have learned one of Salt Life’s co-founders has been charged with a felony,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Salt Life sends their utmost sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Hutton’s next court date is set for Nov. 9 at 1 p.m., according the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office.

