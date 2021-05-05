The figurehead of a controversial religious group was found dead and mummified inside of a Colorado home this week and seven members have been charged with abuse of a corpse, according to reports.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was referred to as "Mother God," was discovered dead in the town of Moffat, around 180 miles southwest of Denver last Wednesday, after investigators obtained a search warrant, CBS Denver reported. She is believed to have been dead for nearly four weeks before she was found, the coroner's office said.

Police were tipped off by a man who they said told them he believed followers of Love Has Won drove her body from California to Colorado, the outlet reported.

The man, who has not been charged, told police that he had taken in a group of people who needed a place to stay, but when he returned home Wednesday from a trip to Denver, he found the body in a back bedroom, CBS Denver reported.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered Carlson mummified, wrapped in a sleeping bag inside of the home. Her body was decorated with Christmas tree lights and set up in "some sort of shrine" with makeup makeup around her eyes, a sergeant with the Saguache County Sheriff's Office told CBS Denver.

"The mummified remains appeared to be set up in some type of shrine," the sheriff's office said.

Her eyes were reportedly missing from her body, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were also found sleeping inside of the home, police said.

Seven group members have been charged with abuse of a corpse and two counts of child abuse.

Followers of the group believe Carlson is a divine being and was living through her 534th reincarnation, according to a Vice investigation. Supporters say they believed Carlson would lead 144,000 chosen ones into a new mystical dimension, the outlet reported.

The sheriff's office said they received "many complaints" from families across the country saying the group is brainwashing people and stealing their money.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy report of the human remains to provide an official identification and cause of death.

