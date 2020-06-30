Cops in Breonna Case Agree to Hand Over Phones, Computers, Body Cams for Investigation

The officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor agreed to turn over their phones, computers, and body cameras for the investigation, court documents show.

Former Officer Brett Hankison and cops Myles Cosgrove and John Mattingly will hand over their cell phones, body cameras, computers and tablets. Lawyers representing the officers have agreed to turn over the items requested for the investigation, according to an agreed order on preservation of electronic devices filed in Jefferson Circuit Court Division Nine.

An expert described in the documents as “a neutral custodian” will then go into the devices and look for content from around March 12 and March 13 that may pertain to case. Taylor was shot and killed inside her home on March 13.

The court document says that both parties will be present during the data removal and they can invite forensic experts. The data will then be copied and collected for both parties and the devices will then be returned to the officers.

Taylor’s family's attorneys will cover the cost of the expert.

The attorneys representing Cosgrove, Hankison and Mattingly had no comment when reached by Inside Edition Digital.

In documentation previously obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police were authorized to carry out a “no-knock” warrant on Taylor’s home on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation on a home ten miles away. Neither Taylor nor her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were the investigation's target. Police had suspected, though, that Taylor’s home was used to receive drugs.

Authorities initially said they identified themselves despite the “no-knock” warrant, but Walker reportedly opened fire on police because he thought the home was being broken into. Police said the officers were “immediately” met by gunfire when they entered Taylor and Walker's home, at which point they returned fire. Walker called 911 during the ordeal and police informed him he’d shot an officer. He was initially charged with attempted murder, but his charges were later dropped.

In the wake of Taylor's death, the city has banned "no-knock" warrants.

Earlier this month, Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Cosgrove and Matingly have been reassigned. None of the officers have been arrested or charged in Taylor’s death.

Taylor's family has filed a lawsuit against three officers with the department, alleging Taylor and her boyfriend were home in bed and thought they were being burglarized when officers showed up at their home after midnight. Walker allegedly opened fire on cops with his licensed weapon and one officer was shot in the leg, police said. The lawsuit says police then fired more than 20 rounds into the home “blindly.”

There has so far been no response filed to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's family, the Jefferson Circuit Court said. The attorneys representing Cosgrove, Hankison and Mattingly would not comment on the lawsuit when reached by Inside Edition Digital.

