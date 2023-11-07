Deer Caught on Camera Crashing Into Truck for Sale Just as Buyer Comes to Purchase It
The owner and the buyer just can't believe their luck.
A New Jersey man was selling a pickup truck when out of nowhere a deer came leaping over two other vehicles and landed in the automobile for sale just as a prospective buyer was pulling up to the driveway.
Jay Vaughan tells Inside Edition he listed his 2007 Chevy pickup on Facebook Marketplace and said it was “in excellent shape.”
The owner was hoping to get around $9,400 for the pickup. He says a potential buyer called and they agreed he could come by to check out the vehicle and seal the deal.
During the Nov. 4 incident, Jay's son, Troy, was shooting some hoops when the buyer pulls up in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.
At that exact moment the deer came leaping, leaving behind a very large dent in a once-pristine vehicle.
“It hit the side and ran out the back, the bed of the truck,” Vaughan tells Inside Edition.
The owner and the buyer just couldn't believe their luck.
“This is not my day,” the buyer said in the video which has now gone viral.
Vaughen tells Inside Edition he had to sell the truck at a discount and took $900 less than he intended.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: CopsCrime
'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief SaysNews
Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say CopsCrime
Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a HugHuman Interest
Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball BatCrime
Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal PrisonCrime
11-Year-Old Girl Who Hanged Herself Was Bullied for Years While School Officials Did Nothing, Lawsuit SaysNews
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-SuicideCrime