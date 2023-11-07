A New Jersey man was selling a pickup truck when out of nowhere a deer came leaping over two other vehicles and landed in the automobile for sale just as a prospective buyer was pulling up to the driveway.

Jay Vaughan tells Inside Edition he listed his 2007 Chevy pickup on Facebook Marketplace and said it was “in excellent shape.”

The owner was hoping to get around $9,400 for the pickup. He says a potential buyer called and they agreed he could come by to check out the vehicle and seal the deal.

During the Nov. 4 incident, Jay's son, Troy, was shooting some hoops when the buyer pulls up in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

At that exact moment the deer came leaping, leaving behind a very large dent in a once-pristine vehicle.

“It hit the side and ran out the back, the bed of the truck,” Vaughan tells Inside Edition.

The owner and the buyer just couldn't believe their luck.

“This is not my day,” the buyer said in the video which has now gone viral.

Vaughen tells Inside Edition he had to sell the truck at a discount and took $900 less than he intended.