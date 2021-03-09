The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, began Tuesday with jury selection after a slight delay. Chauvin could be seen in the courtroom wearing a grey suit taking notes as potential jurors were questioned.

The process was initially postponed Monday as prosecutors sought guidance from an appeals court over whether jury selection could begin while appeals were still pending over whether an additional charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin could be added to the case, CBS News reported.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill has allowed the trial to be livestreamed online — a first in the state’s history. Plexiglass in the jury box had to be moved because it was possible to see the reflection of the potential jurors.

Inside Edition spoke with famed jury consultant Dr. Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, who says it will be a challenge to select open-minded jurors.

“It is going to be extremely difficult to find a jury in this case that hasn't heard or seen the video,” Dimitrus said.

“There will be tremendous pressure on each one of these jurors, no matter how the deliberations come back,” she added.

Prospective jurors filled out a 16-page questionnaire, which included questions like, “Did you, or someone close to you, participate in any of the demonstrations or marches against police brutality that took place in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death?" and “Have you ever personally seen the police use more force than was needed?”

They were also asked what they thought about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters have peacefully marched outside of the courthouse demanding justice for Floyd, who died last May after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a Minneapolis convenience store.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander showed onlookers shouting for officers to get off Floyd, who was handcuffed behind his back and lying prone on the asphalt.

Chauvin is being tried separately from three other former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death. The trial is expected to last from two to four weeks. If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison.

