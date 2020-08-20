Disgraced Star Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Face the Judge Friday in College Cheating Scandal

Lori Loughlin, aka as lovable "Aunt Becky" in the long-running show "Full House," and husband Mossimo Gianullli will be sentenced Friday in the college bribery scheme. Federal prosecutors ask that Loughlin serve two months behind bars and Giannulli five months, according to the "Today" show. Prosecutors argue that Giannulli serve more prison time since he was the "more active participant" involved in the scheme.

The sentencing memo filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts recommends that Giannulli pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service, and Loughin pay $150,000 in fines and work 100 hours of community service.

In May, the couple pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud by paying $500,000 to get their two daughters — Olivia Jade, 20 and Isabella Rose, 21 — into the University of Southern California. The duo admitted they falsely portrayed their daughters as elite crew athletes to get into the school.

Court documents claim Giannulli called their daughter's high school counselor a 'nosy bastard,' and Loughlin called him a 'weasel," when he saw their youngest daughter's profile and questioned it. It was alleged that the counselor told USC admissions that he highly doubted Olivia Jade was in crew.

It was also revealed in the documents that Gianulli confronted the counselor aggressively, asking why he "was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities." They reportedly also revealed that Loughlin told her daughter not to "say too much' to the guidance counselor because they feared he would disrupt the scheme.

The couple will appear in separate sentencing hearings Friday via Zoom.

Last year actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days in prison for admitting to cheating the college admissions system.

