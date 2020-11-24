Does Wyoming Really Exist? Conspiracy Theorists Wrongly Float Possibility State Is Not Real

In the internet era, conspiracy theories can be quickly disseminated. A theory that has grown a massive internet following over the years involves one particular community that does not believe the state of Wyoming exists, according to a recent report. Wyoming does, in fact, exist and became a state on July 10, 1890.

Reddit, a social news and discussion forum, has attracted 24,000 members over the years to a specific online discussion pertaining to whether the mid-western state exists.

“The argument really is, have you ever met anybody from there? And it being so small, the answer is probably not,” said Wyoming native and Reddit moderator Dalen Brazelton, 21.

“I think that’s why it’s so prevalent in the U.S., is that it’s such a big state, but such a small population that it’s really easy to imagine in a far off land there not being anybody there,” he said.

Urban Dictionary has even published a definition of the state as a fictional place that people who try to drive north will mysteriously find themselves in.

The deeper you dive into the forum, the stranger the deliberations become.

Open-ended, metaphysical questions are endlessly posted onto the platform.

"Wyoming exists outside of time and space. Wyoming is all and all is Wyoming. Come see," wrote one user.

"Maybe they lied about Wyoming existing because that’s actually where heaven is," another user said.

For 21-year-old Wyatt Brisbane, the theory started as a running joke amongst friends. But then, they discovered an entire community of people who independently believed in the theory.

Conspiracy theories help provide an answer to mysterious and unanswerable questions.

In Wyoming's case, it is in a natural state of mystery because of how little is known about it from people who live on the outside, Braselton said.

“Some people still think that we go to school riding horses and they’re being dead serious. Very empty, very deserty. Lots of cows, which, yeah, given that’s true,” he said. “But it’s just a very stereotypical, almost Wild West feel from people that are out of state looking at the conspiracy stuff.”

The theory was likely originated in an episode of "Garfield and Friends" that aired in 1989. The cartoon explains that the state of Wyoming, a square shape on the map, merely means "no state here" in Italian –– despite that being factually incorrect.

A professor of English and Humanities at Sheridan College has lived in Wyoming off and on for three decades.

“To me, personally, philosophically, it exists in the same way everything exists or doesn’t exist,” he said. “There are some postmodern philosophers who would say it’s all a construct, so there is that line of thinking.”

