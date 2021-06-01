A DoorDash system glitch made some delivery drivers thousands of dollars richer until the company realized the snafu and took all the money back, a report said.

“My jaw dropped when I saw over $3,000 in my account,” said a DoorDash driver from Northern California, who thought the company may be giving him backpay, VICE reported.

The DoorDash driver said that it would typically take him up to five weeks to earn that much money , a report said.

Last week when the incident happened, some drivers saw their accounts inflate as others saw them deflate, causing confusion and angst. The company said a glitch in its mileage calculator caused the disruption, VICE reported.

On a Reddit forum where DoorDash drivers share information, one driver told the group that his account went into the negative and that a message on the app told him that he currently owed them $6,339.32, the New York Post reported.

DoordDash delivery drivers are not classified as employees of the company, according to a report. One frustrated driver wrote on the Reddit forum, “We aren’t employees to [Doordash]. We’re officially slaves to them,” he said, according to the Post.

The company apologized for the mishap and made a statement obtained by Motherboard.

“Last week, there was a brief and temporary error in the Dasher app for a very small number of California Dashers, which displayed earnings based on incorrect mileage calculations,” a DoorDash spokesperson said ”We have contacted the impacted Dashers and corrected the mileage to reflect their accurate earnings."

