Escaped Dog 'Indie' Is Reunited With Owner After Dashing Through Rush Hour Traffic in NYC Tunnel

A runaway dog seen dodging traffic in a busy New York City tunnel is now home safe with her owner. The pooch named “Indie” escaped her dog walker on the Upper West Side and somehow threaded her way across town to the Queens-Midtown tunnel more than four miles away.

Surveillance video shows her darting in and out of cars during rush hour in the tunnel, which is just over a mile long and connects Manhattan to Queens. The city actually stopped traffic to try and catch the mysterious dog, but she ran away.

More surveillance footage shows her sprinting out of the tunnel and onto the Long Island Expressway.

Indie was finally found, and reunited with her owner, nurse Heather Angus, seven days later.

“I was so happy to bring her back in and see her playing with her balls and circling around the apartment, so it was just amazing,” Angus told Inside Edition.

Indie got her name after being rescued from the streets of Kolkata, India through Zani’s Furry Friends, Angus said. Her instinct for survival may have helped her get through her latest ordeal.

Meanwhile, the pup seems unfazed by all the attention. The first thing she did when she got home was play with her favorite tennis ball.

