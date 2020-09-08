Ethan Is Supreme, Beauty Influencer and YouTube Star Ethan Peters, Dead at 17

Beauty influencer Ethan Peters, better known on YouTube as Ethan Is Supreme, has died. Peters was 17. News of Peter's sudden passing brought tears to family and friends of Peters in the social media and beauty world. Influencer Ava Louise shared a photo of her and Peters on Twitter and posted a poignant message.

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one," Louise said. ”I love you, Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the Internet rn but I'm too heartbroken to say it. Rip.”

The cause of death was not given, but Louise attributed it to an overdose.

"Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared," she wrote on Twitter. "I just wish I f--king tried harder."

In one of her tweets, she tweeted phone numbers for treatment centers and urged anyone facing addiction to seek help. Peters' cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Fellow YouTuber and Instagrammer Manuel Gutierrez, known as Manny MUA, expressed his condolences. "Rest in peace Ethan. You were so incredibly talented at such a young age," he said. "I pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss."

When Peters was 15, he appeared on the lifestyle talk show, Pickler & Ben, and told the hosts that he started getting into makeup at age 12.

On the show, Peters did a makeover on his father, Gerald, to show his followers. Gerald told the hosts how “super proud he was of his son and how much his son motivates him."

Gerald, who described his son as a kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were, spoke about his son’s passing on Fox News. “The cancel culture we find ourselves in weighed heavy on his heart. He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh, and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for all young people," Gerald said.

He also confirmed that he found his son in "his bedroom around 11 a.m.,” but it was unclear the date the young artist had died.

Peters launched his YouTube career in 2017 and two years later became famous on Instagram with his outrageously stunning makeup designs that garnered more than 500,000 followers and upwards of 140,000 subscribers on YouTube, according to People.

Before that he had run a meme account, Betch, that he sold for $25,000 at age 13 after acquiring 1.3 million followers, People reported.

Louise wrote on social media that she wished she could go back in time and listen to Peters when he told her “he wanted help,” adding that he was well-liked and well respected in the beauty industry.

“About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age," Ava shared, adding, "He became problematic recently due to drug-induced mania. He's a good f--king person. He didn't deserve to die."

RELATED STORIES

Robert F. Kennedy's 22-Year-Old Granddaughter Dies in Suspected Drug Overdose

Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Drug Overdose: Reports

Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence for First Time Since Overdose: 'I Will Keep Fighting'