It’s being called a major step forward in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — the arrest of the founder of the far right militia group, the Oath Keepers.

Now Stewart Rhodes’ ex-wife is speaking out, saying he’s a dangerous man.

“He’s a complete sociopath,” Tasha Adams said in an interview with CNN’s Dan Berman.

“He is a dangerous man. He is very dangerous. He lives very much in his own head. He sees himself as a great leader. He almost has his own mythology of himself. And I think he almost made it come true, seeing himself as some sort of figure in history,” Adams continued.

Rhodes was recently charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 assault. On that day, Oath Keepers in military gear were captured on camera marching in a single file, carving a path up the Capitol steps. The maneuver is known as the “stack.”

Tasha Adams believes her ex acted cowardly on Jan. 6.

"I think he planned for himself to not get arrested, by seemingly staying out of the Capitol himself. But that entire stack, the people that went in — to me I see his fingerprints all over it," Adams said.

Rhodes says he's always stayed on the right side of the law. So far, more than 750 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection.

