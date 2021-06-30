Florida Building Collapse Death Toll Now 16

The death toll in the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 16, with 147 people still unaccounted for, as search and rescue crews continue to work methodically round the clock, sifting through the rubble and debris in what is the seventh day of an intense rescue operation, authorities said.

Four additional victims' bodies were found Tuesday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said, according to the Associated Press. Those victims' next of kin had not yet been identified.

In addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains Tuesday, Jadallah said.

What remains of the building was evacuated and cleared by rescue crews last week. Now, authorities are focused on the debris, where first responders and volunteers are still searching for survivors, or human remains.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told reporters Tuesday that the focus still is on locating survivors. When asked how long a person could survive in such conditions, he said, "There didn't seem to be a good answer to that."

"Nobody is giving up hope here. Nobody is stopping," Burkett said during the press conference. "We are dedicated to getting everyone out of that pile of rubble."

As of Tuesday, more than 3 million pounds of concrete had been moved from the pile, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said, ABC News reported.

According to ABC, Jadallah said crews have not yet been able to reach the bottom of the wreckage, but cameras have been able to provide clarity on where voids and air pockets, where people could potentially be trapped, are located.

On Sunday, families rode buses to a nearby site to see crews, including firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts, using radar and sonar devices in the area where the 12-story high-rise building once stood before a portion of it came crashing down at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, as many of its residents were sleeping.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Sunday night press conference that family members were able to visit the site privately.

"This was something many of the family members requested and our teams worked to accommodate them,” she said. “I think it turned out very well and they were very grateful for the opportunity.”

On Sunday, authorities identified the remains of four people who were recovered as Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, and his wife, Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz, 74; and Ana Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26, the Associated Press reported.

They were four of the 16 people confirmed as of Wednesday to have died in the collapse.

Cava stressed that the numbers reported at this point are fluid and subject to change based on new information they get. “It is very important to keep in mind that these numbers are not final,” Cava said.

“It is very critical that if you are missing a loved one that you report it to us,” Cava said. “We are taking DNA swabs from everybody from that location so if relatives come we will take DNA swabs. It will be critically important for our identification.”

Cava praised the bravery and selflessness of the rescue crews who have been working rotating 12-hour shifts. “These people live to save lives. It is an inspiration to all of us and to people all around the world,” Cava said.

She noted two positive developments that took place over the weekend, as the fire and smoke that had been obstacles was now under control. And, the good weather has enabled search and rescue to move forward, she said.

“We continue to sweep the mound with canines using all of the technology available to us and and machinery to life the debris,” she said. “We ask you to continue to pray for all of the families during this impossibly difficult time as they are waiting for news and to continue to pray for our first responders who continue to toil to find loved ones.”

Overwhelmed by the generous support from all over the country and the globe, she said their Surfside fund raised, as of Sunday, $1.2 million.

Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz also spoke at the press conference. She referred to the devastation of the South Champlain Towers South as an “unprecedented crisis and tragedy and one that is incomparable anywhere in the U.S. before now,” and said that “we have to hold onto hope.”

In a tragedy or disaster situation, Schultz said, the normal procedure is to register the person's name on a website or through an 800-number but in this situation, all registrations are being done face-to-face, a decision, she said, which was made early on.

“This crisis happened to people just living the normalcy of their lives,” Shultz said. “The gut of this community was cut out in an instant so recognizing and making sure we keep the humanity threaded through the process is critical.”

At the press briefing, Burkett also commended the rescue crews on the ground working tirelessly to bring the families some closure.

“Today, I started my day visiting the families and ended my day visiting with the families and learned a lot,” Burkett said. “What I learned that there was a source of optimism injected into the conversation. The Israeli search and rescue teams were in the meeting and the families were encouraged I could see it on their faces,” Burkett said.

Burkett said search and rescue teams from Mexico were also joining the operation and added, "like I’ve said all along, we don’t have a resource problem; we’ve only had a luck problem."

“Our luck with respect to weather and fires seemed to turn now and we just need a few miracles each day and start pulling people out of the rubble and reuniting them with their families.”

Miami-Dade Commissioner Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert said he and many of his constituents went to the beach with a group of clergy to hold hands and pray.

“God doesn’t have a gender or race or color he doesn’t know city counties countries. God is love. We can petition god right now in this place,” Gilbert said. “We look at things and define ourselves by differences but when tragedy confronts us we are best defined by how we come together and so that is what you see right now.”

During his tour of the site with the fire marshal, he said he saw humanity first hand.

“For the men and women out there putting their lives at risk and doing it for the families who need closure,” he said. “It is a calling and it is a duty.”

Early Monday, a crane lifted large slabs of concrete from the debris pile as dozens of rescuers using red buckets tediously removed smaller pieces of debris they found that were emptied into a large bin for the crane to remove, the Associated Press reported.

