Georgetown University Football Player Dijon Williams Arrested on Murder Charges

A Georgetown University football player was arrested at his home in Georgia on a murder warrant, according to several reports. Dijon Williams, an Atlanta native, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals on a warrant out of Washington, D.C., Fox5DC reports.

Williams, a senior and wide receiver for the Georgetown Hoyas, was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for first-degree murder, the report said.

In a written statement to Inside Edition Digital, Georgetown's office of media relations wrote that the university became aware of the arrest Monday evening. Williams was also immediately suspended from the team, the university added.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams yesterday evening," the university said. "While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.”

All undergraduate students are studying virtually this semester, according to a university spokesperson. In addition, all fall athletics at Georgetown have been postponed due to coronavirus and no fall teams are training at this time.

