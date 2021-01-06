Georgia Runoff: Raphael Warnock Will Be State's 1st Black Senator, Ossoff, Perdue Remains Too Close to Call

In a historic moment, Democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to have defeated his incumbent Republican opponent Kelly Loeffler in Georgia's Senate runoff race, making him the state's first Black senator, CBS News projected. As of Wednesday morning, Jon Ossoff maintained a small lead on David Perdue, his Republican opponent, but the race still remains too close to call.

"I'm just so very grateful to the people of Georgia," Warnock said Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." "They sent a strong and clear message last night when they sent a person who grew up in public housing, one of 12 children in my family, I'm the first college graduate. That I am serving in the United States Senate in the few days pushes against the grain of so many expectations. But this is America."

Warnock secured 50.6% of the vote, whereas Loeffler earned 49.4%. Warnock is new to the political scene. He left his position as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church to run for senate. He is a graduate of Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

A lot is still at stake for Democrats, who have been vying to regain control of the Senate. But in order to accomplish that, Democrats must win both races.

This election has made its mark on history in many ways.

Warnock is not only the state's first Black Senator, but he is the first Black Democrat to be elected in the south, The New York Times reported.

It's been 20 years since Georgia has elected a Democratic Senator, and the state hasn't elected any Democrat to any statewide office since 2006, according to the Times.

Runoff races are not applied to every state. Each state has varying laws on how to resolve a race when a candidate does not receive a majority of the vote. A majority of the vote would mean 50 percent plus one, according to CNN.

Many of the remaining votes waiting to be counted are from Democratic-leaning areas of the state, which gives the party a slight advantage, according to political analysts. However, it is possible that votes can trickle in from more conservative margins of the state, the Times reported.

Here are the remaining live results:

Ossoff has 50.2% totaling 2,208,717 votes

Perdue has 49.8% totaling 2,192,347 votes

RELATED STORIES

What's Going On With the Georgia Runoffs?

Trump Spews Baseless Election Fraud Claims at Georgia Senate Runoff Rally: 'There's No Way We Lost Georgia'

New Georgia Rep. Marjorie Greene, Former QAnon Supporter, Reportedly Part of Mask Dispute During Swearing-In