How Mariah Carey's Classic 'All I Want For Christmas' Almost Didn't Happen

It's been 25 years since Mariah Carey’s classic "All I Want For Christmas" was released, and the hit song couldn't be more popular. For the first time since its 1994 release, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, landing the No. 1 position for two weeks in a row.

And just in time to celebrate the Christmas miracle, Carey released a star-studded remake of the holiday anthem, substituting her cozy knit snowsuit with glitter and tassels, and replacing the home video-style music video with back-up dancers and celebrity cameos.

But the song almost did not get recorded. Carey thought it was too early in her career to release a holiday song.

VH1 correspondent Mike Adam told Inside Edition: "Back then, people thought of Christmas albums as Greatest Hits albums. When you're doing that, you're pretty much about to go to Vegas and work on the strip for the rest of your life."

The song was also written in record time.

"Only 15 minutes, it's kind of crazy. The fact that they put this together so quickly and it became such a big part of our culture and Christmas is phenomenal," Adam said.

RELATED STORIES

Street Artist Banksy Highlights Homelessness in New Mural

Why Are Letters to Santa Being Sent to a New York Apartment?

How Much Would The Gifts From 'The 12 Days of Christmas' Cost Today?