House Will Vote on Whether or Not to Remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees For Bigoted Remarks

Before being elected to Congress, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia notoriously publicly embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory, openly supported anti-Semitic falsehoods and even entertained comments regarding the execution of Democratic politicians, according to published reports.

Now, the Democrat-led House of Representatives is voting on whether to punish Greene for her controversial statements.

Democrats have been looking to remove her from the Education and Budget Committees, while Representative Kevin McCarthy, a top Republican, condemned previously made statements by Greene but has refused to vote to remove her from her congressional committees, The New York Times reported.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I condemn those comments unequivocally.”

McCarthy also said that the effort by Democrats to remove Greene from the committees is a "partisan power grab," the Times reported.

“Her past comments now have much greater meaning,” he continued. “Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward.”

Greene has apologized in private for previous support for QAnon and said that she believes in school shootings calling them real and "awful," sources told CBS News reported. She has not publicly apologized.

Greene said in a statement on Jan. 29, which was directed at "the radical, left-wing Democrat mob and the Fake News media," that she will "never back down."

House Republicans will be forced Thursday to discuss Greene's conduct on record.

