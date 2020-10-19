How Holly Courtier Was Found Alive After 12Days Missing in Zion National Park

A mother missing for nearly two weeks after going on a hike in Utah has been found by searchers. Holly Courtier, 38, was missing for 12 days after going on what was supposed to be a one-day hike in Zion National Park, renowned for its spectacular but slender canyons.

Holly’s sister Jillian spoke to “Good Morning America” about the condition in which she was found. “She hasn't ate since then at all. She's had very little water, we found out,” her sister said. Holly’s family worked tirelessly with park rangers and volunteers to locate the missing woman.

Holly’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, also spent her time searching one of the trails in the park. The big break in the search came after rangers received a credible tip from a park visitor that Holly had been seen alive. After she was discovered, she was hospitalized and reunited with her family.

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely,” her family said in a statement. “We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope.”

