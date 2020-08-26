Hurricane Laura Now a Category 4, May Bring 'Potentially Catastrophic' Storm Surge to Texas and Louisiana

Hurricane Laura has intensified into an extremely dangerous category 4 as Texas and Louisiana residents clogged evacuation routes ahead of Wednesday night's expected landfall. A catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds will batter the region and threats of flooding rain and strong winds will extend 30 miles inland, weather forecasters warned.

The massive storm is expected to bring 140-mph winds and a "potentially catastrophic and unsurvivable" storm surge, to eastern Texas and Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.

Laura is the strongest August hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

More than 500,000 people were ordered to evacuate the area, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. Laura was expected to head north and east, affecting areas of Houston and Shreveport.

"This is a tough storm – big, powerful, and every forecast seems to increase the intensity," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.

