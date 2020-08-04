Judge Rules Case Against Chad Daybell Can Move Forward

An Idaho judge has ruled the case against Chad Daybell can proceed after listening to days of witness testimony, police body camera footage, a jailhouse phone call and a secret recording made by his former friend.

Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins ruled there is sufficient evidence against Chad to advance the case to district court. The end-times author and publisher is accused of willfully destroying, concealing or altering evidence after the remains of his wife's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were found on his property in June.

Eddins' ruling comes after a two-day preliminary hearing in which prosecutor Rob Wood called Chad's former friends as well as numerous law enforcement officers to the stand as part of his case.

Under Idaho law, the case will now be "bound over" to a district court and assigned to Judge Steven Boyce. An arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 21, during which time Chad has the opportunity to enter a plea.

Chad has previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His attorney, John Prior, has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment. But in his closing argument, Prior said the state did not meet the burden required on any of the four felony charges Chad faces.

Chad's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is scheduled to appear in court for her preliminary hearing on Monday before the same judge. Lori faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in Fremont County, and Wood is also the prosecutor on her case.

Lori also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt in nearby Madison County. A trial has been set on those charges for January 2021, according to court documents. She has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Separately, Lori and Chad are currently under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's office for "conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder" in the death of Chad's first wife, Tammy, who died weeks before the couple married.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 1-208-359-3000.

