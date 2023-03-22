Live: Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial
The trial over a 2016 Utah skiing crash that involved Gwyneth Paltrow is now streaming.
The trial over a 2016 Utah skiing crash that involved Gwyneth Paltrow is currently underway and can be watched live here.
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, filed a negligence lawsuit in 2019 claiming Paltrow crashed into him from behind while they were skiing posh Deer Valley Resort on Feb. 26, 2016. Sanderson says he broke four ribs and suffered permanent brain damage in the crash.
During opening statements Tuesday, Paltrow's lawyer Steve Owens said Sanderson was the one who crashed into his client.
Sanderson previously told Inside Edition that he was skiing with friends when Paltrow smacked into him on the slopes.
"And boom, I got clobbered in the back," Sanderson said at the time.
To follow the trial in real time, click here to watch Inside Edition's stream now.
