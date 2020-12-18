Lori and Chad Daybell's Attorneys Allege Prosecutorial Misconduct Regarding Secret Audio Recording

Chad and Lori Daybell's attorneys this week alleged prosecutorial misconduct in their client's case, which is set for trial in July, according to a report. Defense attorneys Mark Means and John Prior accused Special Prosecutor Rob Wood of attempting to "coerce, unduly influence, coach, and or intimate" Lori's sister Summer Shiflett in October, the East Idaho News reported.

After the joint motion to disqualify was filed Tuesday, Wood, who is serving in Madison County in Lori's case and acting as a Special Prosecutor in Fremont County for Chad's case, spoke out the next day denying all allegations against him and requesting an expedited hearing to clarify the lawyer's claims, the outlet reported.

Both Wood and Prior claim they received audio recordings between Wood and Shiflett, who is a material witness. The recording also features a former associate of Lori and Chad, another material witness in the case.

Their allegations of prosecutorial misconduct could impede on their clients' right to a fair trial. Means has also called Wood a material witness in the case ––adding that he intends to subpoena the prosecutor as a witness to support current and future motions, the outlet reported.

Wood asserts that the attorneys representing both material witnesses on the audio recording did not object to any of his statements or questions. Wood also says that he did not produce the recordings or consent to them being taped.

According to Idaho's online court portal, the hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, on the misconduct allegations was "closed." The audio recording in question has remained private.

On Thursday, District Judge Steven Boyce ordered that the affidavit Wood filed be sealed and "any further proposed affidavits or exhibits in support of the joint motions to disqualify be sealed until further order of this court," the outlet reported.

Boyce emphasized that the privacy of the parties involved and the right to fair trial outweigh the public interest to release the affidavit.

Chad and Lori Daybell are both charged with the concealment, alteration, and destruction of the bodies of Lori's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. They are not charged with killing the children and have both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

RELATED STORIES

Chad Daybell's Lawyer Says His Client's Trial Should Be Moved Across State

Phoenix Police Will Review the Death of Lori Daybell's Ex-Husband After Secret Audio Is Released

Judge Decides Lori and Chad Daybell's Trials Will Be Combined