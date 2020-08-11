Lori Vallow Daybell Case: Arizona Police Weigh Conspiracy to Commit Murder Charge in Charles Vallow's Death

Lori Vallow Daybell could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, according to police in Arizona. Lori is currently being held in an Idaho jail on $1 million bond, awaiting arraignment on charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence related to the disappearance and deaths of her two children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

Now, Lori may also face charges in Arizona after Charles was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019.

"I can confirm charges– if and when they go over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office– one will be conspiracy to commit murder," Sgt. Jason McClimans, a spokesperson with the Chandler Police Department, told Inside Edition Digital.

"With regards to this charge, Lori was not the person who shot Charles, as it was already determined Alex Cox did. Lori has always been a person of interest in this investigation," Climans said.

"Our detectives still have search warrants and subpoenas out in this case, and are going through over 100,000 pieces of digital data," McClimans added.

Cox claimed he fired on his brother-in-law in self-defense. Charles was killed when he had come to the house to pick up the couple's son, JJ, then 6, for school. Alex was not charged in the incident and died himself on Dec. 12 after being found unresponsive at his new wife's home. A medical examiner ruled Alex died of natural causes but his death also remains under investigation by the Gilbert, Arizona police department.

Of the people who were present at the house the day Charles was shot, only Lori is still alive. The remains of JJ and Tylee were discovered on property belonging to Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, on June 9. Chad was arrested the same day and faces felony charges of willfully destroying, concealing or altering evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations of wrongdoing. His arraignment has been set for Aug. 21.

In Arizona, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Charles' death continues more than a year later. A new lead detective took over the case in May. McClimans say investigators do not have an exact date for when they plan to submit charges to the attorney's office, but it could be four to six months from now.

"Other charges, if any, are unknown at this time," McClimans said. "Ultimately, whatever charge is sent over to the prosecuting agency by the Chandler Police Department, it is at the decision of the prosecutor."

In addition to the felony charges she faces in Fremont County, Idaho, Lori also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt in nearby Madison County. A trial has been set on those charges for January 2021, according to court documents. She has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Lori's arraignment date has not yet been set.

Chad and Lori are both being held on $1 million bond in Idaho jails.

Separately, Chad and Lori are currently under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's office for "conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder" in the death of Chad's first wife, Tammy, who died weeks before the couple married.

Their attorneys, John Prior and Mark Means, have not responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.

