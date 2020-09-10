Lori Vallow Daybell Enters Plea in Case Involving Death of Her Kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Lori Vallow Daybell was arraigned in court Thursday on two felony charges related to the disappearance and deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

Lori entered a plea of not guilty, appearing with her attorney before Judge Dane Watkins over Zoom. The Arizona mother has been charged with conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in Fremont County, Idaho, after JJ and Tylee's remains were found in her new husband's backyard on June 9.

Lori requested a jury trial on the felony charges, which has been set for April 2, 2021, with a pretrial conference on March 22.

Lori also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt in nearby Madison County. A trial has been set on those charges for Jan. 25 to 29, 2021 before Judge Michelle Radford Mallard, according to court documents. Lori has previously pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, is also set to go on trial in January after pleading not guilty to felony charges of willfully destroying, concealing or altering evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after JJ and Tylee's remains were found in his backyard June 9. Chad has previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Last week, Chad's attorney, John Prior also filed a motion for change of venue, arguing that a "fair and impartial jury trial cannot be had in Fremont County" for Chad. Chad, a Latter-day Saint author and publisher, moved to Fremont County in 2015 from Utah after writing on his website that "the Spirit" told him to.

Lori's attorney, Mark Means, recently filed a document asking for more time to file a motion to transfer her trial, signaling he may also seek a change of venue for Lori.

If the prosecutor on the case gets his way, however, Chad and Lori will be tried together. Last week, Wood filed a motion to join their cases, writing that "due to the nature of the conspiracy charges alleged against the Daybells, the State's evidence in both cases is nearly identical and the trial for each case will be nearly identical."

"The evidence presented at Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing, which will be expanded on at trial, established that the Daybells acted in concert to mislead law enforcement and others in regards to the location of the deceased children's bodies. Judicial economy would require that the State not be required to try essentially identical cases of a husband and wife acting as co-conspirators twice," Wood added in the memorandum filed on Sept. 1.

Wood also argued that "due to the sensitive nature of this case, the family members of the deceased victims should not be required to endure multiple repetitive trials and hearings when the case can and should be consolidated."

Chad and Lori remain in jail in Idaho, where they are both being held on $1 million bond.

Separately, Chad and Lori are currently under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's office for "conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder" in the death of Chad's first wife, Tammy, who died weeks before the couple married last fall.

Lori also remains a person of interest in the July 2019 shooting death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Chandler Police Department in Arizona.

Neither Prior nor Means have responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 1-208-359-3000.

