A manhunt is underway for five people suspected of killing Rossana Delgado, a mother-of-two from Georgia, who went missing while she was driving for Lyft, officials said.

The 37-year-old's body was found on Tuesday around 7 a.m. during a welfare check at a home in Cherry Log, Ga. by the Glimer County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. She was last seen and reported missing on April 16, according to a statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

Warrants have been issued for four suspects in connection with Delgado’s murder: Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Ga., Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, Ga., Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, Ga., and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Okla. All four have been charged with murder and police believe there is a fifth suspect, GBI said.

The fifth person appears to be a young man who was captured on a surveillance camera, authorities said. His name is unknown, according to the New York Daily News.

Police believe the suspects may no longer be in Georgia. Additionally, Colone is believed to be traveling with her minor children under the alias Grace Beda, officials said. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals, according to the GBI.

A motive in Delgado’s death is still unknown, the Daily News reported.

Delgado’s husband told Telemundo Atlanta that the last time he had spoken to his wife was on April 16. He said his wife told him that she was taking a passenger to a mall in Chamblee called Plaza Fiesta and then would return home. He reported her missing several hours after she failed to return home Friday night to their Barrow County home. He later tracked her cellphone to a warehouse in DeKalb County, the outlet reported.

Her body was discovered nearly 100 miles away from where her husband believed her cellphone to be, the Daily News reported.

Delgado, who had blond hair and green eyes, was Venezuelan and part of a tight-knit community, according to WXIA-News 11. She had also recently became a grandmother.

Friends and family members are distraught over her death.

"[That] area has a lot of Venezuelan people," family friend, Pedro Viloria told WXIA. "A lot of them do Lyft, Uber, taxi services so, I think this was very much a case where a lot of community members, especially Venezuelan community members, saw themselves and it was very, very close to home and very scary. I think there's just a fear swooping the community right now."

The investigation, which involves multiple agencies across the state, remains ongoing, the GBI said. Once it is complete, the case will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution, CNN reported

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia or Barbosa-Juarez are asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at GBI Tip line or reach out through the mobile app, "See Something Send Something."

