Marital Blitz: Newlyweds Divided Over Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl
Love is a battlefield.
Or at least it was on Sunday for newlyweds Jillian Carroll and Brian Letrinko.
The couple wed just six months ago, but this weekend they put their love to the test by attending the Super Bowl.
That's because Jillian is a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader and Brian is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan.
In fact, the two are so devoted to their football teams that they even found a way to work them both into their marital vows.
Inside Edition caught up with the pair ahead of the game and they were all smiles.
"You know we have more love for each other than our respective teams," Jillian told Inside Edition.
