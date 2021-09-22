Dr. Andrew Carroll, an Arizona doctor, says he’s only accepting new patients who are vaccinated. And that’s a comfort to the people he treats.

“it's just peace of mind that the place doesn't have COVID floating around pretty much,” he said.

He has a private practice in the city of Chandler. He told KPHO that he offers to vaccinate new patients, but a few were not interested in joining them with that stipulation.

Dr. Carroll’s policy has drawn the ire of some on social media, who called it “unethical.” But since it is a small private practice, he can be choosy about new patients.

“It's really about aligning practice philosophies,” he notes.

“We want people who align with how we practice and how we want to treat people and be patients here, and if you have somebody who doesn't believe or want to have a covid vaccination, why would you want to be at a practice where the physician is going to be very pushy on you every visit?”

Dr. Carroll says he gets five to 15 new patient applications every day. But with just two doctors, they can't see that volume.

“We choose to be choosy,” he added.

And the doctor says he’s looking forward to vaccinating children once the FDA authorizes it.

