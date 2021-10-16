Sir Michael Caine is proving that you are never too old to change career paths. The beloved actor has announced that he's retiring from acting.

During a recent interview, he says that his role in the new film "Best Sellers" is his final onscreen appearance, according to People.

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really," he told the BBC Radio show, "Kermode and Mayo's Film Review."

"Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can't walk very well."

Caine adds that he is transitioning into becoming a writer.

"And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed."

Caine, 88, also pointed out that there aren't many roles for actors his age.

"There haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I want to do. But also, I'm 88," he notes.

"There aren't exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88."

Caine's career has been filled with memorable roles. He's starred in movies like "Tenet," "Going in Style," "King of Thieves," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "The Italian Job," "Alfie," "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "Now You See Me," and "Children of Men."

He is a two-time Academy Award winner, winning Best Supporting Actor in 1987 for "Hannah and Her Sisters" and in 2000 for "The Cider House Rules."

Related Stories