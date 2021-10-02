A Massachusetts mom called 911 after her 17-year-old son came home from the barber with a haircut she didn’t like.

“I have an emergency, please,” the mom told the 911 operator.

“Yep, my son just had a haircut. He screwed up his hair,” she continued.

The dispute quickly degenerated. The mom tells the operator the barber called her the “c-word” and was threatening her.

“He screwed up my son's hair. My son's supposed to have his senior pictures tomorrow and he shaved off his whole head,” she continued, breaking down into tears.

It started after the teen, who's a senior in high school, went to Robbie Rocco of Boneheads Barbershop in Norton and reportedly asked for a really short hair cut.

Rocco tells Inside Edition, “He asked for a number 2, so I actually stopped and I just told him, I said, ‘A number 2 is really short,’ and he said, ‘Yep, that’s fine.’ And I told him again, I said, ‘Are you sure?’”

“The whole entire haircut, the kid never gave me any vibe that he was upset. We talked the whole haircut. We talked about his school,” Rocco said.

After it was done, Rocco says the kid tipped him 5 bucks and left.

“About 20 minutes later, [his mom] comes in the shop, [saying], ‘It’s way too short!’ like screaming. She wouldn’t let me speak,” Rocco said.

He said he thought it was “absolutely outrageous” that the woman called 911 over the incident.

Although the barber admits to using a few curse words with the mom, he says he never threatened her.

