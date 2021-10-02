Mom Calls Cops on Barber After 17-Year-Old Son's Haircut
“He screwed up my son's hair. My son's supposed to have his senior pictures tomorrow and he shaved off his whole head,” the mom tells the 911 operator. The barber spoke to Inside Edition about the incident.
A Massachusetts mom called 911 after her 17-year-old son came home from the barber with a haircut she didn’t like.
“I have an emergency, please,” the mom told the 911 operator.
“Yep, my son just had a haircut. He screwed up his hair,” she continued.
The dispute quickly degenerated. The mom tells the operator the barber called her the “c-word” and was threatening her.
“He screwed up my son's hair. My son's supposed to have his senior pictures tomorrow and he shaved off his whole head,” she continued, breaking down into tears.
It started after the teen, who's a senior in high school, went to Robbie Rocco of Boneheads Barbershop in Norton and reportedly asked for a really short hair cut.
Rocco tells Inside Edition, “He asked for a number 2, so I actually stopped and I just told him, I said, ‘A number 2 is really short,’ and he said, ‘Yep, that’s fine.’ And I told him again, I said, ‘Are you sure?’”
“The whole entire haircut, the kid never gave me any vibe that he was upset. We talked the whole haircut. We talked about his school,” Rocco said.
After it was done, Rocco says the kid tipped him 5 bucks and left.
“About 20 minutes later, [his mom] comes in the shop, [saying], ‘It’s way too short!’ like screaming. She wouldn’t let me speak,” Rocco said.
He said he thought it was “absolutely outrageous” that the woman called 911 over the incident.
Although the barber admits to using a few curse words with the mom, he says he never threatened her.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in UtahCrime
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter EvelynCrime
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s ConservatorNews
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial KillerCrime
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: CopsHuman Interest