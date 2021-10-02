Mom Calls Cops on Barber After 17-Year-Old Son's Haircut | Inside Edition

Mom Calls Cops on Barber After 17-Year-Old Son's Haircut

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:33 AM PDT, October 2, 2021

“He screwed up my son's hair. My son's supposed to have his senior pictures tomorrow and he shaved off his whole head,” the mom tells the 911 operator. The barber spoke to Inside Edition about the incident.

A Massachusetts mom called 911 after her 17-year-old son came home from the barber with a haircut she didn’t like.

“I have an emergency, please,” the mom told the 911 operator.

“Yep, my son just had a haircut. He screwed up his hair,” she continued.

The dispute quickly degenerated. The mom tells the operator the barber called her the “c-word” and was threatening her.

“He screwed up my son's hair. My son's supposed to have his senior pictures tomorrow and he shaved off his whole head,” she continued, breaking down into tears.

It started after the teen, who's a senior in high school, went to Robbie Rocco of Boneheads Barbershop in Norton and reportedly asked for a really short hair cut. 

Rocco tells Inside Edition, “He asked for a number 2, so I actually stopped and I just told him, I said, ‘A number 2 is really short,’ and he said, ‘Yep, that’s fine.’ And I told him again, I said, ‘Are you sure?’”

“The whole entire haircut, the kid never gave me any vibe that he was upset. We talked the whole haircut. We talked about his school,” Rocco said.

After it was done, Rocco says the kid tipped him 5 bucks and left.

“About 20 minutes later, [his mom] comes in the shop, [saying], ‘It’s way too short!’ like screaming. She wouldn’t let me speak,” Rocco said.

He said he thought it was “absolutely outrageous” that the woman called 911 over the incident. 

Although the barber admits to using a few curse words with the mom, he says he never threatened her.  

Related Stories

Sound of 17-Year Cicadas Mistaken for Alarms by Concerned 911 Callers
Texas Suburb Inundated With 911 Calls From Residents With Homes Flooded by Burst Pipes
Witnesses Call 911 After Possible UFO Sighting off Hawaiian Island Oahu
Did Britney Spears Call 911 the Night Before Her Conservatorship Hearing?Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
1

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah

Crime
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
2

Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn

Crime
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
3

Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator

News
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
4

Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer

Crime
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
5

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops

Human Interest