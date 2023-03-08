Mom Sounds Alarm on Dangers of Water Beads, Saying Her Daughter Nearly Died After Ingesting the Popular Toy

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:38 AM PST, March 8, 2023

One of the manufacturers of water beads says they are not for kids under the age of three. But some parents say the brightly colored beads are too dangerous to be around any child.

A Texas mother whose daughter almost died after ingesting water beads is sounding the alarm on the popular children’s toy, which many other concerned parents have recently begun questioning the safety of.

The colorful beads expand in water and are known for their pretty shades and for being very small before being submerged in liquid.

Ashely Haugin says her daughter, Kipley, almost died after ingesting the beads.

“Toss ‘em. Vacuum, sweep, mop twice,” Haugin tells Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian after he shares that he has the toys in his home.

“Really?” Fabian replies.

“Yes sir,” she says.

Haugin’s daughter became seriously sick, but no one knew what had caused her severe illness.

“We thought she had the stomach flu; she woke up projectile vomiting,” Haugin says. “She had this horrible rash around her mouth. She couldn’t keep anything down. My husband and I took her to the emergency room.

The doctor who treated Kipley said the little girl was close to losing her life.

“He diagnosed her with toxic brain encephalopathy,” she says. “She makes progress every day ... the issue is we don't know what the future is going to hold for her because of this exposure.”

Some of the water beads are so small, children could ingest them or even breathe them in without knowing. There are 2,000 beads in a tiny packet Inside Edition viewed. If any of them were to be swallowed, the beads would grow and cause blockages that could lead to serious injury or even death.

One of the manufacturers of water beads' website states, “As with any foreign object, if a substantial number of [water beads] are swallowed, we advise consumers to seek immediate medical attention from a medical professional.”

“The other potential dangers if they rupture, they’re releasing chemicals that may actually be toxic and cause organ damage, including even brain damage,” Dr. Roshini Raj, an associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical, tells Inside Edition.

For Haugin, warning others has become her passion, and she has one, singular message for fellow parents.

“Don't buy water beads and don’t bring them into your home,” she says.

